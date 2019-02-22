Toronto police arrest 2 men accused in killing of Jonathan Gayle-West

Skip to Main Content
Gayle-West was found with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a crashed car

Jonathan Gayle-West, of Oshawa, worked at the sports network TSN at the time of his death. (Instagram )

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Jonathan "Johnny" Gayle-West in December 2018.

The 29-year-old from Oshawa was found with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a crashed car near Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Kingsview Village on December 12.

On Wednesday, Toronto police arrested two 18-year-old men from Toronto who are accused of carrying out the shooting. They both have been charged with second-degree murder.

Gayle-West was an employee at the sports network TSN, where he worked on programs including SportsCentre with Jay and DanBarDown and with TSN 1050 radio.

He has been described as "ambitious" and "good hearted" by numerous people on social media following his death.

Gayle-West was Toronto's 93rd homicide victim of 2018, a year in which the city saw a record total 96 homicides.

Gayle-West was found by officers in the driver's seat of his 2008 Honda Civic without vital signs. Paramedics tried to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

