Jonathan Davis Centre honours slain teen by forging safe space for Malton youth

The Jonathan Davis Centre had its grand opening Tuesday night. The youth club was named after the 17-year-old who was shot and killed outside his home in Malton in 2019. Greg Ross attended the event.

Four years after the shooting death of a 17-year-old innocent bystander sparked outrage and demands for change in Mississauga's Malton neighbourhood, the city has opened the Malton Youth Hub – Jonathan Davis Centre to provide a space for young people in the area.

On Sept. 14, 2019, Davis was killed in what police have called a "brazen" and "ambush-type" attack. Five others — including a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman — were also hit when a group of shooters in dark clothing and balaclavas opened fire on the lawn behind Davis's apartment building in broad daylight.

At his funeral, Davis was remembered as a "respectful, smart, funny young man." Selma Alincy, a close friend of the family, told CBC Toronto Tuesday that his death was a breaking point for the community, though violence had impacted others before him.

"Jonathan's death was like, 'Okay, enough is enough.' We need to speak up, we need to say something," Alincy said.

At his funeral, Davis was remembered as a "respectful, smart, funny young man." (Supplied by Selma Alincy)

Alincy said Davis would frequent the centre named in his memory if he were still alive today, especially because it has a place where kids can play video games.

"We're looking to build this community, work together, give the youth an outlet where they're able to express themselves. I think that's what was needed."

Tuesday evening, the centre held its grand opening. The centre will provide services related to mental health and addiction, education and employment through "anchor partners" that include community organizations like the Malton Black Development Association, Punjabi Community Health Services and Malton Neighbourhood Services, said Patricia McNaughton, the centre's manager.

Centre includes spaces for cooking, dancing and gaming

It will include features such as a performance dance studio, a commercial kitchen that will provide meals and cooking classes and a multimedia studio that McNaughton says will be home to a youth-led community radio station.

The centre will also have space for kids to simply hang out together where they can play video games, go head-to-head at table tennis or enjoy a game of cards, according to McNaughton.

When it comes to video games, she wants the kids to get more out of that than they might expect.

"We want them to understand the origin of the games — how was the game created? How was it developed? And provide that educational piece for each and every item that we see in here," McNaughton said.

She said they consulted with hundreds of kids when developing the centre, who said they needed better food security and spaces for the arts.

"Just a place where they can be themselves and be loud without being told, 'You need to be quiet,'" she said.

When Alincy, the Davis's family friend, first saw the space on Tuesday:

"I was like, oh my goodness. I love it. It's beautiful," she said.

While Davis never had the opportunity to experience the space, Alincy thinks he would be at peace knowing it bears his name.

"When he passed, the community got involved, they spoke up, they said what they wanted, they asked for certain things. And someone listened, the politicians listened," she said.

"So I think he would feel blessed in that peace, to know that his life meant something."