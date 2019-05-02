The Jonas Brothers couldn't perform their encore songs. So Toronto fans sang for them instead

Jonas Brother fans were burning up to see the musicians perform their highly-anticipated encore songs — but when that didn't happen they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The trio performed at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena Friday evening, but ran into some technical trouble and had to close the show early.

They couldn't perform Burnin' Up and Sucker — sending concert-goers home without hearing the pop band's most popular songs.

So throngs of people decided to sing them instead.

"When they walked off I said 'OK, let's get ready for the encore'...then the house lights went up," long-time fan Katie Steckly told CBC Toronto.

Soon, Steckly says security was corralling people and asking them to leave.

But before they got kicked out, fans sang in the stadium.

And as disappointed fans walked to the subway, Steckly says everyone suddenly broke out into song.

Singing fans took to the streets, and even sang on GO trains.

Some fans even put their own twist on the established tunes.

"I think it's really representative of how Jonas Brothers' fans are really just joining together over the joy of listening to the music," she said. Steckly said the concert was "mind blowing," but that she had prepared herself to see her icons perform two of her favourite songs.

"Even though we missed out on the encore other shows had had, it was really a fun time."

Musicians apologize, some fans frustrated

The musicians sent a tweet late Friday evening apologizing to concert-goers for the "unforeseen technical difficulty."

But despite the amiableness between fans, some expressed frustration and confusion over Twitter for having to wait — without being told what was happening.

"They all seemed fine before they disappeared," Cass Haines wrote on Twitter.

It "was a normal leave the stage before coming back for an encore type leave, but then they never came back. That's where the worry came from cause no one was telling us what was going on."

If that’s the case I think it’s pretty sad you couldn’t even say goodbye or tell people what was happening. <br>It would of stopped any panic or worries that people had . <br>Thankful it didn’t , but that could of ended badly . <br>Not good guys —@dicker_graham

"They went off the stage and never came back on for an encore or even to say bye. We waited a good chunk of time before security started kicking us out and we had no idea what was going on."

My sister and I saved for months in order to be able to attend the concert. It was so amazing but the way it ended it honestly kinda ruined the entire experience. —@Bru83790253

Meanwhile, multiple fans says they bought last-minute tickets to see the singers for the second time on Saturday in the hopes of catching the encore songs.