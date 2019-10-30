Toronto woman finds ants inside her Jolly Rancher

Shahla Fatah was in for a not-so-sweet surprise when she opened a Jolly Rancher candy on Monday.

"My friend gave me this Jolly Rancher and when I opened it, there were ants in the candy," Fatah told CBC News. "I was pretty disgusted."

The Hershey Company makes the candy. Fatah said she has contacted Hershey but has not heard back yet.

"Halloween is coming up and kids will be eating candy without even looking at it," Fatah added. "Ingesting insects is not okay."

In a statement to CBC News, Hershey said their manufacturing and distribution processes ensure products leave their facilities "in good condition."

"We cannot control the maintenance or storage of our product by third-parties," Hershey said in their statement. "Insects are naturally attracted to aromatic and sweet food products."

Hershey also said in its statement that Fatah is eligible for a refund.