Joint inquest to be held into hanging deaths of 3 inmates at Lindsay, Ont. jail

The hanging deaths of three inmates at a provincial jail in Lindsay, Ont., will be the subject of a joint inquest, an official with the solicitor general's ministry announced on Monday.

Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising coroner for the East region's Kingston Office, said the inquest will look into the deaths of Arun Kumar Rajendiran, Darrel Tavernier and Stephen Kelly at the Central East Correctional Centre. All three died from hanging.

In a news release, the ministry said all three deaths happened separately between 2014 and 2019. It added that an inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Rajendiran, 25, died on Nov. 12, 2014. Tavernier, 42, died on Jan. 1, 2018. Kelly, 62, died on May 18, 2019.

"The inquest will examine the events surrounding their deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths," the release said.

According to the ministry, Dr. Bob Reddoch will preside as inquest coroner and Jai Dhar will be the inquest counsel.