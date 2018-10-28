'Never far from a rink': Leafs icon Johnny Bower's legacy honoured by Mississauga

To many, Johnny Bower was a hockey legend who led the Toronto Maple Leafs to four championships, but to those in Mississauga, he was much more: a philanthropist, advocate, coach, family man and friend.

"He was everyone's biggest fan," said Bower's youngest grandchild, Dale Smith, at an official dedication ceremony at Meadowvale Four Rinks in Mississauga.

Through tears, Smith remembered her grandfather's most encapsulating and inspiring sayings: "Everything is a privilege, not a right" and "Work hard and never give up."

Mississauga Coun. Pat Saito, who knew Bower personally, had the dream of dedicating a rink to the acclaimed goalie to celebrate his volunteer work for many Mississauga-based organizations after Bower retired from hockey.

Dale Smith, Bower's youngest grandchild, said she has fond memories of her grandfather accompanying her to skating practice at the Meadowvale rink. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

With a permanent plaque, sign and centre-ice logo, Saito dedicated Rink 1 of the arena to Bower. The number matches the one the Leafs legend wore on his jersey.

"Unfortunately Johnny passed away just before I brought the request to council, but I know he would have loved to see his name here in the rink where he spent many, many hours," Saito said.

Bower died on Boxing Day in 2017 at the age of 93 at a hospital near his Mississauga home after a short battle with pneumonia.

'Quite a legacy to leave behind'

On the ice, Bower was — and always will be — a superstar. He was eventually nicknamed "China Wall" because no one could get through him. Bower was also known for playing without a mask.

After spending 12 years in the American Hockey League, he broke into the National Hockey League, shuffling between teams before embarking on a 12-year career with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the age of 34.

Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bower looks for his names on the Stanley Cup after The Hockey Hall of Fame officially unveiled the Esso Great Wall as home to the Stanley Cup in 2012. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

"Johnny was never far from a rink," said Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Two years after joining the Leafs as goaltender, he won his first Veniza Trophy as the top NHL goaltender. And the following season, he won his first Stanley Cup, which was the first of three in a row for the Leafs.

Although it's been over 60 years since his last game in the league, he still holds the AHL record for career wins. He is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the AHL Hall of Fame, among others. Bower is also a member of Mississauga's Legends Row.

#1 in your program, #1 in our hearts. Today we dedicate Rink 1 at Meadowvale Four Rinks to the iconic Johnny Bower. He embodied the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> values of belonging and hard work, and gave so much back to our community. He will be missed, but remembered forever. <a href="https://t.co/JYfv6ZQGnE">pic.twitter.com/JYfv6ZQGnE</a> —@BonnieCrombie Bower in his portrait as an honourary chief of the Peel Regional Police. (Source: Bob Elliott)

But according to Crombie, "those qualities only scratch the surface."

Bower stayed with the Leafs as a coach and a scout until 1990 until he accepted the role of goodwill ambassador. He could often be found helping youth in local arenas hone their hockey skills, mentoring a new generation of players.

Off the ice, Bower was involved with charities that promoted the safety of children and animals, such as the Children's Safety Village, Kidney Foundation of Canada, Arthritis Society, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Anishinabek Nation 7th Generation Charity.

He was also given the role of honorary chief of police for Peel Region.

"He modelled what we all hope to find in a coach, a mentor and a friend," Crombie said. "That's quite a legacy to leave behind."

'He is not going to be forgotten'

Filling the arena Sunday were hockey moms and dads, family, and players — both young and old.

"I remember him being really nice and kind," said 13-year-old Luke Ciconte. "We talked for a bit about hockey, and he was always saying 'just try your best.'"

Ciconte started playing when he was six and met Bower at a hockey event three years ago. As a goalie, he said Bower is one of his inspirations.

Ahead of a charity hockey game, Luke Ciconte told CBC Toronto he remembers Bower for his skill, bravery and mentorship. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

"When he was playing without a helmet, that was really brave," he said. "He always tried his best and was really nice to everyone."

Saito said Bower would always make sure his wife, Nancy, carried around his photographs in her purse in case they were on a walk, in a restaurant, or somewhere around town where a fan or young player wanted his autograph.

"I know somewhere Johnny is looking down and smiling with that big smile of his," Saito said. "He is not going to be forgotten."