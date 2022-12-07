Brampton middle school teacher charged with sex crimes, police say there may be more victims

A Brampton middle school teacher is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted three victims earlier this fall.

John Weaver, 59, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the assaults, which allegedly took place from October to November.

Weaver, an Oakville resident, works for the Peel District School Board, Peel police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.