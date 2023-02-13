John Tory to lead 2023 budget meeting, days after announcing he would resign as mayor

John Tory will remain in his role as mayor for Wednesday's budget meeting, days after announcing he would step down following a relationship with a former staffer, the city's budget chief confirms.

On Friday, Tory said he was resigning after having a relationship with a former employee in his office, something he called a "serious error in judgment" that risked "tarnishing" the city's top job.

Budget chief Gary Crawford said Monday that Tory is committed to staying on to finish the budget process as councillors are set to begin debating the 2023 iteration this Wednesday.

"This is an incredibly important budget for the City of Toronto after a challenging time, and we need his leadership," Crawford told reporters.

"He has been a strong leader for this budget, a strong leader for this city. He needs to continue doing that. I do not want to play politics with this budget, it's too important."

Tory played a major role in crafting the proposed budget. Under the "strong mayor" powers created by the province last year, he only needed the support of one-third of councillors to pass it — though in reality his support base far exceeds that share.

The province has said the powers, including a veto over council changes to the budget, would not transfer to an interim or acting mayor.

As of Monday morning, the city confirmed that Tory had not submitted a letter of resignation to the city clerk, noting that he remains in his role as mayor.

Earlier in the day Monday, some councillors expressed support for Tory to stay in the mayor's seat until the budget is passed.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Metro Morning, veteran Coun. Shelley Carroll said she expects the budget deliberations to be "very contentious." There are several provisions in the budget, such as an additional $48 million for Toronto police and clawbacks to TTC service, which have drawn significant criticism from some councillors.

Coun. Anthony Perruzza, who has held a seat since 2006, told CBC Toronto he would prefer if Tory put off resigning until after the budget is passed.

"After all, it is his budget," he said. "I think that for us, that would be the simplest way forward."

Coun. James Pasternak, who represents York Centre, also said he thinks Tory should wait to step down, and that his presence at the budget debate could prevent it from devolving into a "chaotic mess."

Asked whether he believes Tory retains the moral authority to preside over the meeting, Pasternak did not answer directly, but conceded it will be difficult for Tory if he chooses to wait.

"I think he's going to have a tough time on the council floor keeping that package together. You bet there is going to be a lot of discussions and cross motions and lively debate," he said Monday.