John Tory is resigning as Toronto's mayor. What questions do you have?

Toronto Mayor John Tory is resigning after having a relationship with a former employee in his office, something he called a "serious error in judgment" and something that in his view risked "tarnishing" the city's top job.

Tory made the announcement late Friday. Here's what he said if you haven't read it yet.

To me, someone who has covered the mayor and city hall, it was a stunning announcement. It probably is for you, too. I'm already getting texts asking how surprised I am on a scale of 1-10 (Answer: 18.)

I'll do my best to answer what I can. And what I can't, we'll do our best to report out.

Why is Tory stepping down?

The Toronto Star's city hall bureau broke the story of Tory's relationship with a 31-year-old former staffer. CBC News Network spoke with its bureau chief, David Rider, on what went into the reporting and what comes next. You can see that in the player below:

A bunch of people have asked questions about: Why now? I can't answer that, but it will certainly warrant more scrutiny in the coming days.

There's also the question about why Tory ran for re-election knowing that this relationship may be exposed. Tory, who, to his credit, takes questions from reporters all the time, did not address this is in his comments Friday night.

What happens now?

Brace for a byelection. The timing is still unclear, but Torontonians should certainly be planning to go back to the polls in 2023.

You've also been asking: What will a byelection cost the city and will taxpayers be on the hook. I'll dive into the election finance documents shortly, but yes, I'm pretty sure the city will pay for the election.

Who's in charge now?

Tory said Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, a Scarborough councillor who was re-elected to a second term in last October's election, will take over until a new mayor is elected.

Does the new interim mayor have strong mayor powers?

This is a great question, thanks to whoever wrote in asking it.

I spoke with Shawn Jeffords, our current city hall reporter, and we both believe from what we've previously reported on the powers that McKelvie will be able to use them.

That said, we've reached out to the City of Toronto to confirm. "My sense is this information will come from the City Manager in the coming days," a city spokesperson said in an email.

Who might run to replace Tory?

Considering 31 people ran for mayor in the last election there will likely be plenty of candidates to choose from.

But who will have the funding and political power to launch a solid campaign on zero notice?

What happens with this year's budget?

I know, I know, who wants to talk about the budget right now. But this matters because Tory, as a "strong mayor" was responsible for introducing this budget and championing it through the committee phase.

We'll be watching to see if there's a push to make significant changes.

McKelvie is a strong Tory ally, so it's likely she'll push for the budget to pass as is.

This will be a developing story, so check back throughout the day as we learn more about Toronto's political future.