Toronto Mayor John Tory is resigning. So what happens now?

Toronto Mayor John Tory's sudden announcement that he will resign after admitting to a relationship with a former staffer has many asking: what happens now?

Luckily, the answer is spelled out in the City of Toronto Act, provincial legislation that governs the political and organizational structure of the municipality.

It is important to first note that Tory hasn't formally stepped down yet. In a statement at city hall Friday night, he did not say exactly when he plans to do so, though he suggested the process would begin in the coming days.

When he does formally resign, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, a close Tory ally, will become head of council — a position that grants her all the powers of the mayor — until a new mayor is elected.

The City of Toronto Act says that once a city council member, including the mayor, resigns, council must declare their seat vacant at their next meeting. In this instance, that could happen as soon as Wednesday, when city council votes on the latest budget, but it will depend on whether Tory steps down before then.

Within 60 days of the the mayor's seat being declared open, city council must pass a bylaw requiring that a byelection be held to fill the vacancy, according to the act.

So Torontonians should be ready to go back to the polls to elect a new mayor within the next few months.