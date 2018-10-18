Skip to Main Content
'I think I've done what I said I would do': John Tory defends his record as Toronto's mayor
John Tory on Thursday defended his record as mayor at city hall, saying that his "collaborative approach" to leadership has put Toronto on course to build new transit and affordable housing in coming years.

Toronto's current mayor leading in polls with days until Oct. 22 election

John Tory appeared on Metro Morning Thursday to defend his track record after four years at city hall. Here he's shown casting his ballot at an advanced polling station. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

"I think I've done what I said I would do," Tory said in an interview with Metro Morning, adding that he feels he's brought stability following the tumultuous years of Rob Ford's administration. 

Tory also touted funding for new infrastructure projects secured from the province and federal government during his time in office. 

While he argued that the city is doing better than it was four years ago when he took over the mayor's chair, Tory admitted that some areas are still struggling in terms of public services and opportunities for residents.

"I'm not sure that the benefits of that improvement have been shared equally," he told host Matt Galloway. 

Tory holds a strong lead in the race for mayor, according to polling data, but his main rival, the city's former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat, is running on a platform highlighting several key areas where she differs from the current mayor, including tearing down the eastern section of the Gardiner Expressway and shrinking Yonge Street in Willowdale.

Keesmaat has spent the campaign attacking Tory's leadership as "timid."

Tory's campaign, meanwhile, has focused on keeping property tax increases low (at, or below, the rate of inflation) while carrying on with current transit expansion plans.

