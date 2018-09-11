Mayor John Tory says Torontonians don't want to see "election meddling" — they want to see politicians getting things done.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's latest announcement — that he will force through his plan to slash the size of Toronto city council to 25 wards from 47 just weeks before the civic election by using the constitutional notwithstanding clause to override a judge's ruling — "doesn't help," Tory said.

Tory, who is seeking re-election on Oct. 22, says he's pushing back as hard as he can on the council cut. On Monday night, Tory said he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his concern with Ford's "disconcerting move," but he didn't ask Ottawa to step in. Tory has also called an emergency city council meeting for Thursday.

But the current mayor is also vowing to work with Ford.

Mayor John Tory joins me to talk about Doug Ford blocking the Judge's decision to not allow the province to cut Toronto's city council. 12:57

Tory said he'll "stand up and speak out for Toronto," but added, if Ford calls on Tuesday, he'll take the call, despite the strained relationship with Queen's Park. Tory added he's "confident" he's handling the situation in the right way.

However, Jennifer Keesmaat, the city's former chief planner who is running to unseat Tory, attacked the mayor on Tuesday for his relationship with the Progressive Conservative government.

In particular, Keesmaat seized on a comment made by Ford on Monday that Tory "says one thing behind closed doors and then says something totally different in front of the cameras."

Keesmaat demanded that the mayor answer more questions about what he knew about a potential council cut.

"Did John Tory have any discussions with Premier Ford, or past leaders of [the PC] party, including Patrick Brown, about expanding his powers or cutting the size of council in the last year?" she asked in a campaign email.

Tory has also faced some criticism on Tuesday from council colleagues who point out that he didn't support the 47-ward system when it was voted upon in council.

On CBC Radio's Metro Morning Tuesday, Tory said he still supports holding a referendum that would ask Torontonians how many councillors there should be.