Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·COMING UP LIVE

John Tory on why he's still the mayor Toronto needs right now

CBC Radio's Metro Morning will speak with a number of mayoral candidates this week in the leadup to the Oct. 24 election. Today, host Ismaila Alfa talks with John Tory about why he wants to keep leading this city.

Tory is seeking his 3rd term as mayor of the city

CBC News ·
Mayor John Tory speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park on June 27, 2022.
John Tory cruised to victory in 2018, but the last four years have been a tumultuous time at city hall. Tory is campaigning on the promise of stability, but is that what Torontonians are looking for? (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

There's less than one week left before Toronto goes to the polls and CBC Radio's Metro Morning is hosting several mayoral candidates this week to hear about their vision for the city.

Wednesday's interview is with John Tory, who has been Toronto's mayor since 2014 and is now seeking a third term in office.

He's set to speak with host Ismaila Alfa at 7:13 a.m. ET.

You'll be able to watch the interview live in the player below.

John Tory on why he’s still the mayor Toronto needs

28 minutes
Live in
28 minutes
CBC Radio's Metro Morning speaks with Tory about why he’s seeking a third term in office and whether residents can expect something different after the Oct. 24 election.

On Monday, Metro Morning spoke with environmentalist Sarah Climenhaga about her campaign. On Tuesday, the show featured Gil Penalosa, the urbanist who has emerged as one of Tory's sharpest critics in this election. 

In total, there are 31 people running for mayor — comprising by far the longest list on your ballot. They are:

  • Blake Acton
  • Avraham Arrobas
  • Darren Atkinson
  • Chloe Brown
  • Drew Buckingham
  • Elvira Caputolan
  • Kevin Clarke
  • Sarah Climenhaga
  • Phillip D'Cruze
  • Cory Deville
  • Alexey Efimovskikh
  • Isabella Gamk
  • Arjun Gupta
  • Peter Handjis
  • Robert Hatton
  • Monowar Hossain
  • Soaad Hossain
  • Khadijah Jamal
  • Kris Langenfeld
  • John Letonja
  • Tony Luk
  • Ferin Malek
  • Gil Penalosa
  • Stephen Punwasi
  • D!ONNE Renée
  • Kyle Schwartz
  • Knia Singh
  • Sandeep Srivastava
  • John Tory
  • Reginald Tull
  • Jack Yan
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now