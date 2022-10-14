John Tory on why he's still the mayor Toronto needs right now

There's less than one week left before Toronto goes to the polls and CBC Radio's Metro Morning is hosting several mayoral candidates this week to hear about their vision for the city.

Wednesday's interview is with John Tory, who has been Toronto's mayor since 2014 and is now seeking a third term in office.

He's set to speak with host Ismaila Alfa at 7:13 a.m. ET.

John Tory on why he’s still the mayor Toronto needs Live in CBC Radio's Metro Morning speaks with Tory about why he’s seeking a third term in office and whether residents can expect something different after the Oct. 24 election.

On Monday, Metro Morning spoke with environmentalist Sarah Climenhaga about her campaign. On Tuesday, the show featured Gil Penalosa, the urbanist who has emerged as one of Tory's sharpest critics in this election.

In total, there are 31 people running for mayor — comprising by far the longest list on your ballot. They are: