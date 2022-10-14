John Tory on why he's still the mayor Toronto needs right now
Tory is seeking his 3rd term as mayor of the city
There's less than one week left before Toronto goes to the polls and CBC Radio's Metro Morning is hosting several mayoral candidates this week to hear about their vision for the city.
Wednesday's interview is with John Tory, who has been Toronto's mayor since 2014 and is now seeking a third term in office.
On Monday, Metro Morning spoke with environmentalist Sarah Climenhaga about her campaign. On Tuesday, the show featured Gil Penalosa, the urbanist who has emerged as one of Tory's sharpest critics in this election.
In total, there are 31 people running for mayor — comprising by far the longest list on your ballot. They are:
- Blake Acton
- Avraham Arrobas
- Darren Atkinson
- Chloe Brown
- Drew Buckingham
- Elvira Caputolan
- Kevin Clarke
- Sarah Climenhaga
- Phillip D'Cruze
- Cory Deville
- Alexey Efimovskikh
- Isabella Gamk
- Arjun Gupta
- Peter Handjis
- Robert Hatton
- Monowar Hossain
- Soaad Hossain
- Khadijah Jamal
- Kris Langenfeld
- John Letonja
- Tony Luk
- Ferin Malek
- Gil Penalosa
- Stephen Punwasi
- D!ONNE Renée
- Kyle Schwartz
- Knia Singh
- Sandeep Srivastava
- John Tory
- Reginald Tull
- Jack Yan