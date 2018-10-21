Tory makes 11th-hour endorsement of controversial council candidate Mark Grimes

John Tory made an eleventh-hour endorsement of a city council candidate wrapped up in a provincial police probe into whether he benefited from polling paid for by a developer before the last municipal election.

Mark Grimes, an incumbent candidate in the race for newly redrawn Etobicoke–Lakeshore, has faced questions over his attendance record at city hall and his relationships with developers. He has also supported Tory's agenda, voting for an overwhelming majority of the mayor's policy proposals.

Tory previously endorsed Grimes before the 2014 election. And on Saturday, robocalls with Tory's message of support started going out to voters in Ward 3.

"Mark Grimes has the determination and experience to get things done for Etobicoke–Lakeshore. Whether it's bringing new bus routes to the ward or improving local community services — Mark Grimes gets it done," Tory's campaign said in an email statement.

BREAKING: John Tory has once again endorsed <a href="https://twitter.com/Mark_Grimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mark_Grimes</a> in Etobicoke-Lakeshore. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ward3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ward3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/wsS6LbTZBO">pic.twitter.com/wsS6LbTZBO</a> —@GrimesCampaign

Grimes is locked in a hard fight against his main rival Pamela Gough, who Tory name checks in the robocall message.

"It's unfortunate Mayor Tory, whom I respect, has decided to endorse Mark Grimes, who has a questionable record. However, I am in agreement with Mayor Tory that Ward 3 is in a tough race. My platform of working for a city that is livable, affordable, sustainable, and inspirational is a message that's resonating," Gough said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

Tory's support for Grimes marks his third council endorsement of the campaign. He previously threw his weight behind Brad Bradford, candidates in Beaches–East York, and Joe Mihevc, who is running an extremely close race against fellow incumbent Josh Matlow in Toronto–St. Paul's.

Mayor John Tory has robocalled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EtobicokeLakeshore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EtobicokeLakeshore</a> to say that I am positioned as the top contender against the half-incumbent in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ward3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ward3</a>, Mark Grimes. I respect Mayor Tory and will work with him to achieve our mutual goals to get <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> moving again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOpoli</a> —@pamelagough

With council reduced from 47 to 25 seats, Tory has an opportunity in this election to build a majority coalition to help him implement his vision for Toronto. He has hinted at that ultimate purpose in each of his endorsements.

"The Mayor needs a Council he can work with, a Council that is focused on getting things done for Toronto residents. The city needs a Mayor and a Council that is focused on moving forward ... not re-drawing and re-debating plans that will take us backwards," Tory's statement said.

Series of controversies

Tory's vocal support for Grimes surprised some politicos, as the latter is not a stranger to controversy.

CBC Toronto reported in February that the Ontario Provincial Police's anti-corruption unit was examining allegations that Grimes and another councillor benefited from detailed research and polling results, some of which was collected in the weeks before the 2014 election, that was paid for by Etobicoke-based developer Dunpar.

Both Grimes and Dunpar have adamantly denied the accusations from the beginning and no charges have been laid. A spokesperson for the OPP confirmed this month that the investigation remains ''active and ongoing.'

Two years earlier, the city's integrity commissioner found that Grimes breached the city's code of conduct and improperly used his influence in his dealings with two developers building condominium projects in his ward.

Grimes similarly drew the ire of some of his own constituents when he continued to support a plan for a six-storey tall electronic billboard over the Gardiner Expressway despite city staff saying it would endanger drivers and adversely impact nearby residents.

The long-time city councillor also faced criticism this summer for his handling of a lockout of unionized workers at Exhibition Place. Grimes serves as chair of the Exhibition Place board of governors.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58, which represents some 450 stagehands, accused Grimes of negotiating in bad faith.

Grimes, however, has alleged that he's faced harassment from union members, telling media that he believes they are trying to intimidate him.

Toronto voters cast their ballots on Monday.