John Tory takes swipe at Josh Matlow in defence of candidate endorsement

Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory took a thinly veiled swipe at a long-time city council rival on Saturday as he defended his decision to endorse a select group of candidates in the days before next week's municipal election.

"The very nature of the city council is that on every vote, every day, you have to build a coalition," Tory told reporters from a campaign stop in Scarborough. Volunteers for his campaign were preparing to canvass the area, as advanced voting ends Sunday.

"But you do need people who are willing to work together," he added.

In an unexpected move Friday, Tory endorsed Ward 12 Toronto–St Paul's candidate Joe Mihevc over Josh Matlow. Both are incumbent councillors who ended up facing off after the province unilaterally reduced the number of wards in Toronto from 47 to 25 last month.

Robocalls with Tory's message of support for Mihevc, an occasional ally at city hall, are currently going out to voters.

Matlow and Tory have clashed publicly over the latter's support for the $3.5-billion, one-stop subway extension into Scarborough. In the spring, Matlow made headlines when he demanded a Superior Court judicial review of the decision-making process surrounding the proposed subway project. In doing so, Matlow insinuated that some of the advice that city staff provided to council could not be trusted.

For his part, Matlow favours a light-rail network instead of a subway stop, a far less expensive option supported by many transit advocates in the GTA.

At the time, Tory's office called Matlow's motion calling for the review a "publicity stunt."

"There seems to be no limit on the extent to which this councillor will go to gain personal publicity on the issue of the Bloor-Danforth subway extension to Scarborough," said the mayor's spokesperson.

Then, on Saturday morning, Tory echoed that same sentiment as he explained his support for Mihevc.

"You can't have people that are focused on themselves and that, you know, are in business for themselves in the context of the views they express or the actions they undertake," Tory said.

So far, Mihevc is the second candidate to be endorsed by the sitting mayor. Last week, he also threw his support behind Ward 19 Beaches–East York candidate Brad Bradford. He is expected to reveal more endorsements in the coming days.

It's not clear, however, if the mayor's backing will have any discernible impact at the polls.

Meanwhile, Tory's challenger for the mayor's seat, former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat, earned her own endorsement Saturday from incumbent councillor and candidate in Ward 10, ​Spadina–Fort York Joe Cressy. The pair appeared together at a campaign event in Kensington Market, where Cressy touted Keesmaat's vision for the city's transit network.

As the final week of the campaign revs up, Keesmaat is trying to bridge a significant gap in support. A recent public opinion poll found that Tory is enjoying a nearly 30 point lead among registered voters.