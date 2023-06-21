Former Toronto mayor John Tory, whose surprise resignation in February triggered the ongoing byelection to replace him, will endorse Ana Bailão with just five days to go in the campaign, a source told CBC Toronto.

Tory was seen entering a Bailão campaign office Wednesday.

Tory and Bailão were longtime council allies, with the latter serving as a deputy mayor from 2017 to 2022. Bailão was Tory's point person on the city's housing file and a reliable voting partner on the majority of the former mayor's priorities.

When Bailão announced her run to lead Toronto, many city hall observers painted her as the most obvious candidate to carry on Tory's brand of leadership given their longtime political allegiance. And her campaign includes some of the key features of Tory's time in office, including a promise to keep property taxes at or below the rate of inflation despite a $1.5-billion budget shortfall.

While Bailão has touted her accomplishments as a councillor during Tory's tenure, she has also stressed that they "come from very different backgrounds" and that she has a unique vision for the city.

WATCH | Bailão on why she'd be a different kind of mayor than Tory:

How is Ana Bailao different from John Tory? 'We come from very different backgrounds' Duration 1:59 During CBC Toronto's debate we asked Ana Bailao why voters looking for change would vote for her given her close links to John Tory. Here's what the mayoral candidate said.

"The life experience I bring to the table is very different. I am an immigrant woman from the working class," Bailão said during CBC Toronto's mayoral debate on June 6 in response to a question about her close ties to Tory.

Tory's endorsement is just the latest for Bailão, who has also secured the formal support of eight sitting councillors, including deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie. Her closest rival on the endorsement front, Olivia Chow, has the support of five current councillors.

Whether Tory would endorse anyone in the race was an open question, with a longtime aide suggesting just last week that he would likely stay out of the fray. Tory stepped down in February, just months after being elected for a third term, after admitting to an extramarital affair with a former staffer in his office.

What impact, if any, it will have when voters go to the polls on Monday is not clear. Tory often enjoyed strong approval numbers during his mayoralty, according to public opinion polls, and was re-elected in 2022 with 62 per cent of the vote share.

For her part, Bailão has consistently polled in the middle of the pack of the top six or seven candidates, with her support among decided voters bouncing between high single digits to the mid-teens, depending on the poll.

There are 102 candidates vying to replace him. You can compare the platforms of the leading contenders here .

Torontonians go to the polls on June 26.