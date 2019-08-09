Toronto mayor orders 'anti-fun police' to stop investigating seniors' euchre games
City staffers investigating $1.25 buy-in for games should back off, John Tory says
The mayor of Canada's most populous city is ordering the "anti-fun police" to stand down on a probe of seniors' euchre games in Toronto.
John Tory says city staff who were investigating a $1.25 buy-in for the games at a community centre should back off and let senior citizens play in peace.
A spokeswoman for Tory says staff were investigating the games as illegal gambling and ordered the buy-in lowered to 25 cents while the probe was underway.
Tory says he's sure that if there's any danger of "Las Vegas-style gambling breaking out en masse" in Toronto's community centres, the city will know about it.
He says there's more important issues to deal with in Toronto, so the Parks and Recreation department should reinstate the higher buy-in and just let the seniors play.
He's also personally apologizing to some of the seniors affected.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.