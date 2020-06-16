Additional supports coming for communities severely impacted by COVID-19, says Tory

Mayor John Tory is scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 2 p.m. ET at city hall. Tory's office says he will be joined by Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Matthew Pegg, Toronto's fire chief and head of emergency management.

As Toronto enters a new lockdown Monday, Mayor John Tory says an additional package of supports for those living in communities hardest hit by COVID-19 will be announced shortly.

Currently, neighbourhoods in the northwest end of the city and the Scarborough region have had much higher case numbers than other pockets in Toronto — and community leaders and health care workers have made it clear that this is due to pre-existing health disparities that those areas have been coping with for decades.

Neighbourhoods like Jane and Finch, for example, have faced neglect and a lack of funding that has resulted in communities that have more difficulties accessing social services including health care along, with dealing with inadequate and unaffordable housing, according to a 2015 report.

Those regions also house more people of colour, including immigrants who face a language barrier in accessing public health information, said Cheryl Prescod, executive director of the Black Creek Community Health Centre, previously to CBC News.

More essential workers also live in neighbourhoods like York University Heights and Weston where a positive COVID-19 test could mean being unable to pay rent or put food on the table, due to a lack of sick days available.

Tory said that testing needs to be more accessible for these communities.

"There are people today who find testing still inaccessible and there are many people who are reluctant to get tested because they think they're going to lose their pay cheque," he said.

"And we just cannot have people going to work with symptoms spreading the virus. And they're not doing it on purpose, but they're doing it because they're afraid of how they're going to provide for their families. And we've got to deal with that," he said.

He said additional supports for people dealing with these kinds of issues could be announced as early as today, when he's set to join other officials for a 2 p.m. news conference.

"I think we'll have a look at what more we can do. And that's part of this additional package of supports that we're talking about today," he said.

Tory also concerned about mental health

The mental health of all residents, specifically those who are more impacted by the pandemic, is also a concern for the city and a " dramatic improvement and expansion of the mental health system" is required, he said.

"I mean, it's scandalous, really what we started with when the pandemic started. We should have been on a much better foundation before we began in terms of treatment programs for people with mental health and substance use issues," he said.

While the city has expanded it's 211 service — where residents can call a hotline to speak to a mental health professional directly — there's much more left to be done, he said.

In Toronto, as is the trend for Ontario overall, there's been a dramatic increase in opioid deaths over the course of the pandemic. A report from the start of November showed a total of 132 people in Toronto died between April 1 and Sept. 30 due to a suspected opioid overdose, nearly double the number from the same period in 2018 and 2019.

Toronto officials have urged actions to tackle the opioid crisis including further collaboration with other levels of government.

While mental health is another issue the city needs to tackle, he said the supports that will possibly be announced today will focus on the element of making testing more available for those who are vulnerable.