John Tory angered by cuts to Toronto Public Health

Members of Toronto city council, particularly, Mayor John Tory, are upset about the Ontario government's cuts to Toronto Public Health.

The province's announcement to cut $1 billion of TPH funding over 10 years has left the city to make up the difference.

Tory told CBC Toronto on Saturday that he can't understand why the government was so heavy-handed in their decision.

"Toronto is being singled out for more discriminatory treatment, in other words, harsher cuts than anywhere else in the province," Tory said.

"I'm deeply troubled by them because they take [away from] people that are the most vulnerable."

Impact on city services

With Toronto's 2019 budget having already been passed, councillors fear that the city will have to make cuts to essential services in its attempts to properly fund Toronto Public Health.

A spokesperson for Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott told CBC Toronto they're confident the city can streamline its administrative processes and find efficiencies to pay for public health.

"We have every expectation that public health programs in Toronto and across Ontario will continue to be properly funded," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

But budget chief Gary Crawford isn't convinced. The city previously contributed 25 per cent to its public health budget, he said, with the cuts having the potential to raise that to 45 per cent.

Crawford said the city's current budget can't sustain that.

"There's no extra money to take out other than to be cutting services," Crawford told CBC Toronto.

Budget chief Gary Crawford said the city does not have the ability to properly fund Toronto Public Health without taking away from other services that residents need. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

What infuriates both Tory and Crawford is the lack of communication the provincial government has had with the city regarding these cuts.

Tory said the first written letter from Queen's Park following its retroactive cuts to April 1 was received Friday afternoon. He said there haven't been any discussions with the government about how the cuts will affect the city.

Elliot's spokesperson, however, said the province first informed the city of its plans on April 15 and has had discussions since.

Crawford said all the city wants is to sit down with the government to discuss how to minimize the impact on Torontonians.

Sit down with us first don't phone us up a week after cuts have taken place. - Mayor John Tory

The city has written to Queen's Park in hopes of beginning those conversations, according to Tory.

Elliott's spokesperson said the ministry is looking forward to having further discussions through "technical working groups."

Tory said the city needs active communication with the government before they make decisions that affect residents.

"Sit down with us first don't phone us up a week after cuts have taken place ... and just inform us that that's what you've done," he said.

"This is not the right way to form a good partnership and to build a healthy prosperous city which is so important to the well-being of Ontario."