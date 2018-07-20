Skip to Main Content
Man, 20, arrested in connection with downtown hit-and-run

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of hitting another driver with a Jeep after they got into a dispute following a collision on Wednesday.

Altercation took place around 3 a.m. Wednesday on John near Queen

The Canadian Press ·
A 39-year-old man went to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by the driver of a Jeep on Wednesday, police say. (CBC)

Police say the altercation began after a Jeep Wrangler struck a Honda pickup truck while trying to make a U-turn at about 3 a.m. on John Street near Queen St. W.

They say the 39-year-old Honda driver, who had exited his vehicle, was struck by the driver of the Jeep, who then fled the scene.

The Honda driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man is facing seven charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer. 

"We've got somebody fighting for their life. Over what? A minor property damage collision," Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbee said of the altercation on Wednesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)
