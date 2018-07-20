Man, 20, arrested in connection with downtown hit-and-run

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of hitting another driver with a Jeep after they got into a dispute following a collision on Wednesday.

Police say the altercation began after a Jeep Wrangler struck a Honda pickup truck while trying to make a U-turn at about 3 a.m. on John Street near Queen St. W.

They say the 39-year-old Honda driver, who had exited his vehicle, was struck by the driver of the Jeep, who then fled the scene.

The Honda driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man is facing seven charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.