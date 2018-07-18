Police search for driver who struck man, fled the scene after dispute

A dispute between drivers following a two-car crash downtown ended with one man being struck by the other driver, who then fled the scene, according to Toronto police.

Some time around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the two drivers collided near Queen Street West and John Street.

An altercation erupted and one of the motorists got out of his truck and approached the other vehicle.

During the confrontation, the man who exited his truck was hit by the other driver, who was still in their vehicle. He was knocked over, but not dragged, said Toronto police Staff Sgt Ron Boyce.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre with what paramedics described as "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

The second driver left the scene, Boyce said.

That driver and their vehicle are still outstanding, he added, and police are investigating the incident.