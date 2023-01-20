2nd suspect charged with manslaughter in 2021 beating death of elderly Toronto man

A second person has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal beating of an elderly Toronto man in the summer of 2021, police said Friday.

A woman, 42, was arrested and charged Wednesday and appeared in court the same day, police said in a news release.

A 28-year-old man had previously turned himself into investigators in early September 2021.

The victim, John Manion, died in hospital weeks after he was allegedly punched and knocked to the ground during an argument with the pair outside of an east end establishment on the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2021.