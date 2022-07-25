Ontario Liberal caucus picks John Fraser to be interim leader — again

Ontario Liberal caucus members unanimously tapped Ottawa South MPP John Fraser as the party's next interim leader, the party announced Monday.

Fraser, who has been Liberal house leader at the Ontario legislature since 2020, said in the statement that he's honoured to take on the position, which he previously held after the 2018 provincial election, in which the party was reduced to seven seats and lost official party status.

The Liberals won just eight seats in this June's election.

"I am grateful to have their trust and look forward to the work ahead as we rebuild our party and continue our fight for Ontarians," Fraser said, who succeeds Steven Del Duca, who stepped down after Premier Doug Ford won a commanding majority.

Del Duca also tweeted his support for Fraser taking on the job on Monday.

Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnFraserOS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnFraserOS</a> on being selected to serve as Interim Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. John will once again provide steady, thoughtful, decent leadership and I wish him all the very best. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> —@StevenDelDuca

Party President Brian Johns acknowledged Fraser's experience at the helm, praising his ability to connect with members at the grassroots level as the Liberals undergo a rebuild.

"I know that [Fraser] will continue to work tirelessly as we navigate this important moment in our party's history," Johns said in a news release.

A vote to formalize the decision is slated for Aug. 3.