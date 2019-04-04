Bullets fired at car, home of Toronto Councillor John Filion

A Toronto councillor says multiple bullets were fired into his car and home early Thursday morning, and that he believes it's related to his work at city hall.

Coun. John Filion, who represents Ward 18 — Willowdale, said nobody was injured. He said the shots were fired around 1:40 a.m., and that police have been notified and are investigating.

"This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a man with a weapon attempted unsuccessfully to force his way into my home," Filion said in an email statement.

"I suspect I have been targeted and that this is related to my work as a city councillor."

Filion declined to provide any more details, saying he doesn't want to compromise the police investigation.

Toronto police confirmed a shooting took place in the area of Willowdale and Empress avenues, and that an investigation into the gunfire is ongoing.

CBC Radio host Anna Maria Tremonti lives with Filion at the home and was there at the time of the incident, a CBC spokesperson confirmed.

Mayor confident in police investigation

Mayor John Tory also issued an email statement about the incident, saying he's "very troubled" about the shooting and previous incident.

"I spoke with him this morning to ensure he was uninjured and to express my concern," Tory said.

"I am also confident that our police service is using its considerable skill and ability to fully investigate these incidents."

Filion has represented Ward 23 — a rapidly-growing area of the city — since amalgamation. Prior to that he served as a North York councillor and a member of its board of education.

He easily won re-election last year, topping his nearest rival by nearly 3,000 votes.