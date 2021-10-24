Coun. Joe Cressy says he has no plans to seek re-election
Downtown city councillor Joe Cressy said on Sunday he will not be running in next year's municipal election.
Cressy, who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, was first elected to Toronto city council in 2014. He announced he has no plans to run for office in 2022 in a tweet.
"I love Toronto. I believe that municipal government can be a powerful force for good. For equity and inclusion. For everyone," Cressy wrote in a tweet.
"There are many ways to contribute to our community though. For me, the future (whatever it may hold) is outside elected office," he said.
Cressy currently serves as the chair of the Toronto Board of Health.
