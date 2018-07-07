Jodie Emery's new hemp café lights up Kensington Market
Jodie's Joint is geared towards hemp product promotion and opened its doors Saturday
When coffee shop and Kensington Market staple Casa Acoreana closed its doors in June after nearly 56 years in business, the community opened their arms to Jodie Emery who took over its 235 Augusta Ave. location Saturday.
Emery, who has been dubbed "the pot princess" through her and her husband's activism with legal cannabis, opened Jodie's Joint, a coffee shop geared towards the promotion of hemp products.
"Canadians have grown hemp for a very long time, and I think we have huge opportunities ahead," she said. "The hemp plant has been used for centuries in food, fuel and fibre products. You can build almost anything with it."
And her new café goes all in on hemp in many ways. Its wood countertop, where the coffee is served, has been rubbed with hemp oil. The space is also covered with white, hemp-based wallpaper and fresh plants.
There is more that makes the coffee shop different as well with a live DJ spinning music for café customers.