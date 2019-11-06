Jim Karygiannis removed from city council over alleged election expense violation

Jim Karygiannis has been removed from Toronto city council over an alleged election expense violation, according to the Toronto city clerk.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ulli Watkiss said she has served notice to Karygiannis that he is no longer the councillor for Ward 22 because of the supplementary financial statement he filed for the municipal election last year.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, which is provincial legislation, every candidate is required to file a financial statement for the election, she said.

"Mr. Karygiannis is in default of the Act and is disqualified from being elected or appointed to any office until after the 2022 municipal election," Watkiss said in the statement.

Under the act, there's a limit on the amount of money candidates can spend in an election. For Ward 22 last year, that total was $61,207.95, with a maximum of 10 per cent — or $6,120.80 — to be spent for "parties and other expressions of appreciation" after voting day.

Watkiss said Karygiannis filed expenses under "parties and other expressions of appreciation" that shows that he spent $32,083.50, which exceeds the expense limit by $25,962.70.

She added she has no "latitude or discretion" on the matter, and "forfeiture of the office" is automatic if a financial statement shows expenses for "parties and other expressions of appreciation" after voting day exceed the amount permitted.

News 'sudden and shocking,' mayor says

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement on Wednesday that the news is "sudden and shocking" for everyone, including the councillor, his office staff, the city clerk and his constituents.

"Councillor Karygiannis worked hard over the last five years at city hall to serve the residents of Scarborough-Agincourt. I will be working to make sure those residents continue to be well-served by the city," Tory said.

For his part, Karygiannis said a mathematical error has been made and something was filed in the wrong column in his supplementary financial statement.

"This is not over yet," he told CBC Toronto. "I never overspent. I'm looking to returning to serve my constituents."

Removal for elections expenses is 1st for Toronto

City spokesperson Brad Ross said the removal is a first for the city.

"On the face of it, he overspent by more than $25,000 on allowable expenses for a party. And under the Municipal Elections Act, that means you are in default and must then [forfeit] your seat and that seat then is declared vacant," Ross said.

"There is no leeway, there is no discretion on the part of the city clerk. The Act is very black and white on that," he said.

The only other ways that councillors can forfeit their seats is through filing their financial statements late or not filing at all, he continued.

"The spending limits are to ensure there is a level playing field across the board," Ross added.

"It is unfortunate for him."