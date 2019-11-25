Jim Karygiannis reinstated as councillor for Scarborough-Agincourt

An Ontario Superior Court judge has reinstated Jim Karygiannis as councillor for Scarborough-Agincourt.

In a ruling released on Monday, J. Chalmers said he has granted Karygiannis "relief from the forfeiture of the office" but the order does not stop the city's compliance audit committee from continuing with an audit of his election expenses or prevent it from proceeding with legal action.

City Clerk Ulli Watkiss served noticed to Karygiannis in early November that he was no longer the councillor for Ward 22 over an alleged expense violation, specifically a supplementary financial statement he filed for the municipal election last year.

Karygiannis was told he was in default of the Municipal Elections Act, which requires every candidate to file a financial statement for the election, and disqualified from being elected or appointed to any office until after the 2022 municipal election.