Jim Karygiannis can resume council seat while he appeals decision to oust him, court rules

Jim Karygiannis can return to his position as a Toronto city councillor after a decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Karygiannis, who represented Ward 22, Scarborough-Agincourt, has asked the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling on June 24 that forced him out of office for alleged campaign spending violations.

On Wednesday, a judge on the Ontario Court of Appeal heard and granted his request to stay that ruling until the country's highest court decides whether it will grant his application.

"By virtue of today's decision, Mr. Karygiannis can immediately resume his place on City Council as Councillor for Ward 22," the city of Toronto said in a statement on Wednesday.

The appeal court found that, according to the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, Karygiannis was required to be removed from office.

On June 24, Karygiannis was removed from office for a second time after the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his previous reinstatement.

Karygiannis initially lost his council seat due to alleged spending violations dating to the 2018 municipal election campaign.

He was reinstated by a Superior Court judge in November 2019 after being removed from office earlier that month.