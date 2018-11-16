Jim Karygiannis heads to court to fight for council seat

Jim Karygiannis will be in court today after being removed as a city councillor earlier this month for overspending during last year's municipal election.

Karygiannis has vowed to challenge the city's decision and take his seat back.

Ulli Watkiss, the city's clerk, served notice to Karygiannis earlier this month stating he is no longer the councillor for Ward 22, Scarborough-Agincourt, due to the supplementary financial statement he filed following last October's election.

Provincial rules set a limit on the amount of candidates can spend in an election. For Ward 22 last year, that total was $61,207.95, with a maximum of 10 per cent — or $6,120.80 — to be spent for "parties and other expressions of appreciation" after voting day.

Watkiss said Karygiannis filed expenses under "parties and other expressions of appreciation" showing that he spent $32,083.50, which exceeds the expense limit by $25,962.70.

That overspending led to Karygiannis's immediate removal from office.

Adam Challef, an elector in the City of Toronto, filed the application for a compliance audit of Karygiannis' expenses that led to his removal, pointing out Karygiannis raised over $217,000 during the election.

Challef, the City of Toronto and Watkiss are listed as respondents in the case.

Removal not the result of an isolated infraction, respondents say

According to the respondents argument, Karygiannis' removal from office "was not the result of an isolated infraction."

Karygiannis had a pattern of violations in which he "disregarded campaign finance laws," the respondents affidavit alleges.

It claims Karygiannis was being kicked out for three offences in particular: failure to file a return, overspending, and not remitting a campaign surplus.

The respondents court application notes that Karygiannis may have been given incorrect information from the city clerk regarding raising funds and remitting a surplus, but says he has not produced any evidence from his accountant that the expenses were misclassified.

Mismatched expenses

Karygiannis says he had a dinner party on December 21, 2018 for people who wanted to contribute to his campaign. He calls the dinner party a fundraiser.

The expenses of the party totalled $27,803, according to the court filing. Karygiannis also apparently held a victory party upon winning the election which totalled $5000.

In his court application obtained by CBC Toronto, Karygiannis claims "some expenses are not subject to the spending limits, including expenses incurred for the purpose of raising campaign funds." Under the Municipal Elections Act, candidates were allowed to raise funds after the election campaign ended on December 31, 2018.

The former councillor argues that the expenses for the party should be considered as fundraising, and not a part of the general spending limit. Karygiannis claims he was audited by his own accountant, who verified his financial statements.

However, Chaleff says dinner expenses "were subject to the spending limit of appreciation after voting day."

Once the compliance audit was conducted, Karygiannis says he filed a a supplementary financial statement. He says he had to re-open his campaign for one week to raise funds related to the compliance audit.

The supplementary financial statement saw the dinner costs moved to a line for parties and "other expressions of appreciation" That category has a spending limit of $6,120.80.

He further claims that the supplementary financial statement contained an error that made it seem that the "total expenses for the parties and other expressions of appreciation were $32,083.50," which included the sum of the $5000 for the victory party and the December dinner party."

Karygiannis claims only his victory party expenses should have appeared on that line, with the dinner party expenses appearing on the line for fundraising.