Jewelry store employees use swords to fight off robbers

Employees at a jewelry store in Mississauga, Ont., used swords to end a brazen daylight robbery attempt.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at Ashok Jewellers, according to Peel police.

Video from inside the store shows four would-be robbers breaking a glass window with what appears to be a hammer, while an employee and a customer were standing just metres away.

After the intruders knocked out the window, one man attempted to climb into the store through the broken glass, but three people inside the store charged him wielding sabre-style swords.

"When they entered, they were met with a certain amount of force," said Const. Danny Marttini, who added the employees reacted "very quickly."

"The four individuals that were trying to come in actually ended up exiting right back out again," she said.

The four men fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV, Marttini said. Police have not identified any suspects.

The Peel police robbery and forensic units are investigating the robbery attempt.

Police don't recommend using swords

In July, the owner at a jewelry store just 100 metres from Ashok Jewellers also ended an attempted robbery using a sword.

In the wake of the two incidents, police are reminding store owners and employees to think about their own safety instead of violently confronting robbers.

"I think a lot of people want to naturally defend what's theirs. At the same time, we don't want people doing things that would cause any harm to themselves," Marttini said.

"Safety is first and foremost. At the end of the day, property is property."