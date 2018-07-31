Jewelry heist caught on video as minivan rams into store

Police are investigating after a group of masked thieves repeatedly rammed their vehicle into a Toronto-area jewelery store, ran in and then fled with items worth approximately $100,000, according to its owner.

The thieves carried firearms and at least one hammer, and the owner, Baldev Manjania, says one of them pointed a gun at his wife.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to New Rana Jewellers in Malton, near Airport Road and Derry Road East, just before 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Video posted to social media shows a red minivan slamming into the front of the store, sending items in the display cases flying and sending those in the store scrambling to the back.

"First, when they reversed and hit my store, I thought this was an accident. Then second time, they did it again, then third time, they did it again," Manjania told CBC News.

With the glass doors shattered, a masked person ran inside with a bag before pointing what appears to be a firearm at someone behind the counter. Two others can also be seen on the video sweeping items in the display cases into bags, before running off camera.

Moments later, a man dressed in a blue shirt and jeans — Manjania — runs out to the front of the store, wielding a sword.

"I was feeling very scared at that time. They showed a gun to my wife and I thought they might kill my wife," Manjania said.

"I brought the sword from inside to chase them, then they ran outside," where a man was waiting in a black Honda Civic.

"I broke his right passenger side window with the sword," said Manjania, but the four suspects got away, leaving the red minivan at the scene, which he said police later recovered.

Police say no one was injured.

So far, however, they have no word on any suspects.