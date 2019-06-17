2 jet skiers injured after striking rocks near Scarborough marina

One jet skier was seriously injured, and another suffered minor injuries, after a boating accident near a Scarborough marina Sunday, police say.

Around 8 p.m., police alerted the public to an incident at Bluffers Park Marina in Scarborough, which is near the Scarborough Bluffs Park Beach.

According to police, there were reports of two boaters riding jet skis who struck rocks. One of the two boaters had their lug stuck.

Toronto police officers with the Marine Unit and EMS were both on scene.