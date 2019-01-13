Jet fuel spill closes Highway 401 east of Cambridge, Ont.

A stretch of Highway 401 is closed in both directions east of Cambridge, Ont. after a jet fuel spill early Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A tanker truck, carrying 50,000 litres of jet fuel, struck a passenger vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, east of Highway 6 North, at about 1:40 a.m., according to Const. Robert Visconti, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

Visconti, based in Port Credit, Ont., said the truck fell onto its side and spilled the fuel on the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken to a local hospital. The driver of other vehicle, believed to be a small SUV, was not injured.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Townline Road and Highway 6 South.

A company is on its way to the scene to clean up the spilled jet fuel. (Ontario Provincial Police/Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

All westbound traffic is being forced off at Highway 6 South, while all eastbound traffic is being forced off at Townline Road, Visconti.

Cleanup expected to take hours

Visconti said a cleanup company is on its way to the scene and it is not known when the highway will reopen.

"It was a bit of a logistics nightmare this morning trying to find a company that would actually come out to clean up jet fuel," he said.

"I can only imagine, once they get there, it will be several hours of cleanup before we can get the highway reopened."

Ontario's environment ministry has been notified about the crash because there is concern that the spill could spill into ditches in the area.

Police said the highway will not likely reopen at the earliest until Sunday afternoon.