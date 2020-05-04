3 charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger

Toronto police say they have charged two men and a woman with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger in North York last month.

The teen was fatally shot in the early evening of April 26 in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West. A day later, investigators released CCTV footage that they say captured the moment when he was shot after getting into a white compact SUV with a friend.

Ranger was found collapsed near a dumpster with a gunshot wound about 20 metres away after fleeing from the vehicle. He died in hospital shortly after.

Police say they first arrested and charged Tyler Young, 22, last Friday. Young is from Cambridge, Ont., according to a police news release.

Monday, Seymour Young, 23, and Hannah Gaudet, 20, surrendered to investigators at 23 Division. Both Young and Gaudet are from Toronto, police say.

Police did not specify whether the two male accused are related.

Tyler Young appeared in court on May 2, while Seymour Young and Gaudet were scheduled to appear this morning.

Watch: A CCTV camera captured part of the shooting