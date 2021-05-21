Principal cross-examined at trial of Toronto teacher accused in student's drowning death

A high school principal is continuing his testimony in the case of a Toronto teacher accused in the death of a teen who drowned during a wilderness field trip.

Monday Gala is testifying for a second day at the trial of Nicholas Mills, who is charged with criminal negligence causing death in the July 2017 incident.

Mills was a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute and led the canoe trip to Algonquin Provincial Park where 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned.

Perry disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake, and his body was recovered the next day by police divers.

Prosecutors allege Mills neglected safety rules and requirements related to the trip.

During cross-examination today, Gala was pressed on whether he allowed Mills to bring his son on school excursions, including the Algonquin trip, despite his initial objection.