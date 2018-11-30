TDSB to unveil plaque, rename part of school for drowned student Jeremiah Perry

A Toronto school will unveil a plaque and rename an area of its building in honour of a former student who drowned during a field trip to Algonquin Park.

Jeremiah Perry, 15, died during a week-long canoe trip to the provincial park in July 2017. The trip was organized by C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute.

Perry was swimming in Big Trout Lake on July 5 when he went beneath the water and disappeared. Police later recovered his body after a large scale search of the area.

It was later revealed by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), that Perry did not pass a swim test before going on the trip.

The board said that 15 of the 32 children on the trip had failed their swim tests.

Perry's death prompted the TDSB to introduce new rules for field trips, including mandatory second swim tests at the site of the trip.

Investigators have charged a teacher at school, Nicholas Mills, with criminal negligence causing death.

Staff, students and Perry's family members will attend the dedication at the school this afternoon.