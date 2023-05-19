Ontario Appeal Court orders new murder trials in plot to kill parents

Ontario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.

Jennifer Pan, then 28, was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with no parole for 25 years for first-degree murder, and life for attempted murder in a 2010 attack that left her mother dead and her father with a critical head wound.

Her three co-accused — her on-again, off-again boyfriend Daniel Wong, Lenford Crawford and David Mylvaganam — were convicted on the same charges.

Pan and the three men appealed and on Friday, the Court of Appeal for Ontario ordered new trials for the first-degree murder convictions.

"It's a very important day," Stephanie DiGiuseppe, one of the lawyers who represented Pan in the appeal, said in an interview with CBC News. "Her fight is not over."

DiGiuseppe said the decision is a landmark in Pan's push to exonerate herself.

The court says the trial judge erred by suggesting to the jury only two scenarios for the attack — one in which the plan was to murder both parents and another in which the plan was to commit a home invasion and the parents were shot in the course of the robbery.

"Because the jury was deprived all of the available options, the conviction is not safe," DiGiuseppe said.

The Appeal Court says the trial judge should have given the jury second-degree murder and manslaughter as other possible verdicts in the death of Pan's mother.

The court dismissed the appeals on the attempted murder convictions.

DiGiuseppe said they haven't decided on a potential further appeal of the decision to uphold Pan's attempted murder conviction. She added that is something her lawyers are considering.

She said they don't yet have a sense of the timing around a new trial.