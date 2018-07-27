Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto's former chief planner, running for mayor

Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto's former chief planner, is running for mayor.

Keesmaat is at city hall filing her paperwork on Friday, just minutes before the 2 p.m. ET deadline.

On Thursday night, moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plans to slash city council in half were revealed, Keesmaat tweeted: "This changes everthing."

Keesmaat is one of many people lined up here, with 15 minutes to go before nominations close. <a href="https://t.co/yIZvesKj3C">pic.twitter.com/yIZvesKj3C</a> —@LaurenPelley

Previously, no high-profile candidates were challenging John Tory, who is running for a second four-year term.

Many had hoped Keesmaat, a sharp critic of the city's efforts on a number of fronts, including pedestrian safety, would run for Toronto's top job, however she previously said she wouldn't run and had recently taken a job with a new organization focused on building affordable housing in Canada's most expensive real estate markets.