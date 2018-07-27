Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto's former chief planner, running for mayor
John Tory had no high-profile challengers, until now
Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto's former chief planner, is running for mayor.
Keesmaat is at city hall filing her paperwork on Friday, just minutes before the 2 p.m. ET deadline.
On Thursday night, moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plans to slash city council in half were revealed, Keesmaat tweeted: "This changes everthing."
Keesmaat is one of many people lined up here, with 15 minutes to go before nominations close. <a href="https://t.co/yIZvesKj3C">pic.twitter.com/yIZvesKj3C</a>—@LaurenPelley
Previously, no high-profile candidates were challenging John Tory, who is running for a second four-year term.
Many had hoped Keesmaat, a sharp critic of the city's efforts on a number of fronts, including pedestrian safety, would run for Toronto's top job, however she previously said she wouldn't run and had recently taken a job with a new organization focused on building affordable housing in Canada's most expensive real estate markets.
With files from Lauren Pelley
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.