Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto's former chief planner, running for mayor

Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto’s former chief planner, is running for mayor.

John Tory had no high-profile challengers, until now

Keesmaat is at city hall filing her paperwork on Friday, just minutes before the 2 p.m. ET deadline.

On Thursday night, moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plans to slash city council in half were revealed, Keesmaat tweeted: "This changes everthing."

Previously, no high-profile candidates were challenging John Tory, who is running for a second four-year term.

Many had hoped Keesmaat, a sharp critic of the city's efforts on a number of fronts, including pedestrian safety, would run for Toronto's top job, however she previously said she wouldn't run and had recently taken a job with a new organization focused on building affordable housing in Canada's most expensive real estate markets.

With files from Lauren Pelley

