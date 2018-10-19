Jennifer Keesmaat talks plans for Toronto's future on Metro Morning

With only days before the city heads to the polls, Jennifer Keesmaat will be on Metro Morning Friday to make her case why she should be elected as mayor.

CBC Radio's Matt Galloway will speak with Keesmaat about her plans for Toronto's future at 8:10 a.m. You can watch the interview in the video here, or by tuning in to 99.1 FM on your radio.

Keesmaat, the city's former chief planner, is running on a platform highlighting several key areas where she differs from the current mayor, including tearing down the eastern section of the Gardiner Expressway and shrinking Yonge Street in Willowdale, but Mayor John Tory still holds a strong lead according to polling data.

Keesmaat also recently unveiled an action plan outlining what she would do in her first 100 days if elected as mayor, touching on key priorities like transit, traffic, housing affordability, road safety and gender parity at city hall.

The former city planner has spent much of the campaign so far attacking Tory's leadership as "timid."

In response, Tory has positioned himself as a steady hand capable of dealing with other levels of government to get the funding Toronto needs.