Keesmaat proposes converting 3 city golf courses into public spaces

Mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat proposed to turn three municipal golf courses currently losing money into green spaces that would be accessible to the public for free.

Keesmaat said Monday that the Don Valley Golf Course, Scarlett Woods Golf Course and Dentonia Park Golf Course are all located on major transit routes, all subsidized by taxpayers but all not heavily used.

She said the golf courses could be converted into parkland, arts and cultural hubs, sports fields, skating rinks or the sites of new community centres, among other things.

"The current usage of these sites just doesn't represent a good use of public land, especially when the city is operating these courses at a loss. There is so much more we can do with this land to benefit far more people," Keesmaat said in a news release.

"Highest and best use of public land means opening it up to more uses by more people, and that's what I'm proposing here."

City could talk to local residents about possible uses

The city could consult local residents on the best use for each parcel of public land, she said.

The Don Valley Golf Course, Scarlett Woods Golf Course and Dentonia Park Golf Course are all located on major transit routes, all subsidized by taxpayers but all not heavily used, Keesmaat said. (iStock)

"Whatever the chosen mix of uses, the common thread would be turning public land where usage is currently highly exclusive into areas that can benefit the community at large."

Keesmaat said parts of these golf courses are connected to ravines or Toronto and Region Conservation Authority lands and it makes sense that they could be used as green spaces.

Toronto's 2018 to 2026 capital plan has identified $9.7 million in improvements needed for municipal golf courses, amid declining usage. These improvements include upgrades to building roofs and windows, sanitary fixtures, pavement, mechanical and electrical systems and irrigation.

Keesmaat noted that other Canadian cities have converted or are pondering whether to convert city-owned golf courses into public spaces.

Vancouver is reviewing its entire 25-year plan for public parks, including its municipal golf courses. In 2014, the city of Thunder Bay sold one of its courses to a contractor for $650,000.