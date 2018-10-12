Jennifer Evans retiring after 6 years as Peel police chief

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans has announced she is retiring from the post in January 2019, a member of the Peel Regional Police Services Board said late Friday.

Evans, a 35-year veteran of the force, has occupied the top post for six years.

"We had a conference call today at 3 o'clock where she announced it to the board, and like any business . . . she has a right and the opportunity to retire whenever she wants," Sue McFadden told CBC Toronto.

"She's got her numbers, she's been our chief, she's been a long-time police officer with Peel, she has an outstanding reputation across Canada and the U.S," she said.

"I think her and I are at a point in our lives where we realize what's important, and our family and our time with our loved ones are sometimes the most important things. So, I really commend her for taking this step."

Evans, who has been chief since 2012, signed an extension last year that was supposed to see her stay on in the position until next fall.

Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans keeps jars of bullet casings on her desk. They are from a shooting range, but she says they represent those found at crime scenes in the Peel Region west of Toronto. (Peel Regional Police)

McFadden said a new board will be appointed at the beginning of February but she believes the existing board will choose a successor for Evans before its tenure runs out.

"I think she would want the existing board to make that decision on who succeeds her," she said.

Evans had faced opposition in recent years, including calls to resign over her handling of the controversial issue of police carding.

Evans was also named, along with the police services board, in a $21-million lawsuit alleging that she interfered in the investigation into a fatal shooting involving several of her officers in 2015. She denied any wrongdoing and filed a statement of defence saying so.