Toronto's 'comedy doctor' Jay Martin walks away from stand-up

A long-time Toronto comedian known for his clean style and deep roots in the city is walking away from stand-up to pursue another dream — movies.

Jay Martin is performing for the last time on Saturday night at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The show is a comedy "battle" that pits a team of comedians from Toronto against American counterparts.

Martin grew up in Malton and has gained a loyal following throughout the region. His popular PG-13 routine draws heavily from childhood experiences and has earned him the headliner's spot at countless comedy joints and appearances at Montreal's world-famous Just For Laughs festival.

Martin calls himself a "comedy doctor" who believes deeply in the healing power of laughter.

"Those endorphins come out and people feel so much better about themselves," he said in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Friday.

Jamaican-Canadian comic Jay Martin's brand of "clean" comedy has earned him a loyal following in Toronto. Now he's switching gears to work on a romantic comedy. 7:25

"Having the ability to make people feel better even just for that moment, is a special gift."

Martin said he discovered his own love for humour in a time of tremendous tragedy and personal loss.

When Martin was 16, his mother died, something he said his friends struggled to to talk with him about.

"I made them laugh to make them feel better, and that's kind of where the itch started back in high school," he explained.

His relationship with his mom would come to have a considerable impact on his comedic style.

"I remember when my mom passed away, she always wanted me and my family to uplift our family name," he said, adding that her request was the impetus to keep his comedy free of curse words and raunchy topics.

"And even when I tried it, it's just not me," Martin told host Matt Galloway.

Feature film on the horizon

While his commitment to clean jokes made him stand out among peers, it certainly did not hamper his rise to the top of the local comedy scene.

The first night he performed a routine on stage, another influential Canadian comedian was in the crowd. It didn't take long for Russell Peters to introduce himself and start pushing Martin to hone his skills.

Soon, Martin was a regular at The Nubian Show, an ongoing series of events that brings together established and aspiring comedians of colour on stages throughout Toronto. The show is produced by local legend Kenny Robinson.

"I don't know where I would be without Kenny and the Nubian show. It gave me opportunities to be seen by many people … It's where you go to shine," Martin said.

Now he hopes to bring his talents to the big screen. Martin is leaving stand-up behind to make a romantic comedy he penned himself.

"If I'm going to give my all to this motion picture, I need to be there mentally, spiritually, physically," he said, adding that the cast and crew is a diverse reflection of the city he loves.

"There's Trinis, Africans, Jamaicans, Indians — I think it represents our urban community right now."

While Saturday's show is a goodbye performance of sorts, Martin said he still expects to make occasional appearances on the comedy scene, though nothing is currently in the works.

It was a difficult decision, he explained, because its the sort of experience that is tough to duplicate any other way.

"I'm going to miss that feeling when you walk out for the first time for your own show. When you know that all those people came to just see you."