Police identify man killed in shooting at Queen and Parliament

Toronto police have identified a Brampton man shot and killed near a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours on Friday.

Jaunoi Christian, 24, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on the steps of a building on Queen Street E. near Parliament Street after 1:50 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem was scheduled for Saturday.

Christian's slaying marks Toronto's sixth homicide victim of the year.

Police said in a news release on Saturday that a man was seen running from the scene.

The man is described as black, six feet tall, in his mid 30s, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue and white toque, a dark-coloured jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have been in the area or who may have taken video or photos around the time of the shooting is urged to call police. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

No photo of Christian has been released.

After the shooting, Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell said it's possible the victim was at a nearby nightclub before he was killed. Several people who were on the street when police arrived are also believed to have been at the club, he said.

"We are still trying to determine what happened. We are speaking with people who were in the club," he said.

Gotell said ambulances arrived shortly after the shooting and provided emergency medical treatment to Christian.

"Unfortunately he was beyond medical help," he said.

​According to Gotell, several businesses in the area appear to have security cameras that may have captured part of the incident.

All of the people who called 911 have been questioned, he said.

Homicide detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the area or who have taken video or photos around the time of the shooting.