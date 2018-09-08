Family, friends to remember Mississauga man shot to death in Windsor

A university student from Mississauga who was gunned down in Windsor will be honoured on Saturday at a funeral in Brampton.

Jason Solomon, 20, considered to be an advocate against gun violence, was shot near the University of Windsor on Aug. 27. A third-year student in criminology and psychology, he wanted to become a lawyer.

"I poured my heart into him," says his mother, Alicia Pantlitz.

"He was on the road to achieving. He would seek out people who were able to mentor him. He was just growing and living what we were teaching him."

Family and friends will pay tribute to his life at the Kingdom House Christian Centre in Brampton on Saturday.

Jason Solomon will be honoured at a funeral on Sept. 8, 2018. He was shot near the University of Windsor campus late last month. (GoFundMe.com)

In an interview, Pantlitz recalled the hardships her family faced as she raised Jason and his twin brother in Acorn Place, a high risk neighbourhood in Mississauga. She said her son overcame many obstacles to go to university and was the first in his family to do so.

"It was just a triumph. He would say he made it out," she said.

"Sometimes it was hard because we'd have to make sure we sent money, We were co-parenting, Was it worth it? 100 per cent. He wanted to be a lawyer, and not just for himself ... he wanted to change the community around him."

Dalton Solomon, his father, said his son's death has angered him.

"As a parent, I am angry. There is no question, like any other parent, I feel it is not fair," Solomon said.

"One of the things that is really hurtful is just knowing how much he had to do and to persevere and obstacles he had to overcome," he said.

Jason Solomon with his mother Alicia Pantlitz (Submitted)

'Rising student on campus'

The University of Windsor Students' Alliance has renamed a scholarship in his honour. Now called the Jason Solomon Rise Above scholarship, it recognises students from marginalized communities who have excelled in academics.

UWSA president Jeremiah Bowers said it is fitting that the scholarship bears Solomon's name.

"We've seen Jason as a rising student on campus. He was always relentless, dedicated to fulfilling his dreams. He was always a champion for the people and he always encouraged other people to follow their own ambitions as well, and he also excelled in his academics," he said.

Solomon mentored students at the University of Windsor who were part of the Caribbean African Organization of Students.

Bree Tshi, a member of the organization who met Solomon at the group, said his death is heartbreaking.

"He was always smiling, always dancing, always making everybody laugh. He was loved. He touched many lives."

Tshi remembers him wanting to better himself and said he was focused and determined to go to law school.

Jason Solomon with his twin brother Jerome and father Dalton Solomon (Submitted)

Meanwhile, Windsor police are actively investigating the shooting.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said officers from Windsor have visited Peel Region.

"Investigators believe it is a very targeted incident and that there are ties to the Peel Region," he said.

Jason's mother said she recalls him strongly speaking out against gun violence — shortly before he was shot.

"His stance on gun violence and gang violence was clear. He absolutely was against it. He [was] absolutely making sure he was not a part of it. He didn't say it in a disrespectful way. He was vocally against this type of thing. I think he honestly believed they would listen to him," she said.

Alicia Pantllitz and Dalton Solomon wait for answers in the shooting death of their son Jason Solomon (Submitted)

Pantlitz said she remembers how so many people were impressed by her son's motivation. She said he was always happy and full of energy. She recalls that her son went to a Raptors basketball camp as a youth.

"And the Raptor's challenged the kids to do a drill. And out of all the hundreds of kids, there was one left standing in the drill. They kept eliminating them and the one kid left standing was Jason Solomon."

Pantlitz said she is still searching for answers as to why anyone would want to shoot her son.

"Why? No one understands why. And I have lamented over it. I was broken because of the why. Because I couldn't come up with a why. I couldn't come up with an answer to that question."

An online fundraising campaign has already raised more than $17,000 to cover Solomon's funeral expenses.