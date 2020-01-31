Peel police charge 2 brothers with Highway 410 killing of innocent man

Peel Regional Police have charged four people in connection with the death of Jason Ramkishun, an innocent man who was shot to death while driving on Highway 410.

Ramkishun was driving home from his job as a security officer when he was killed, and police say he was not the intended target of the two men who opened fire. Investigators say he was driving a Honda Accord, the same vehicle the intended target was driving.

Police have now arrested two GTA brothers in connection with the deadly shooting who they say are involved in gun and gang crime.

Adrian Williams, 25, no fixed address was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Akeem Williams, 28, of Toronto was charged with attempted murder.

Meanwhile, police also said a 26-year-old Markham woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact, while a 26-year-old Milton woman faces a criminal charge for drug possession with the intent of trafficking.