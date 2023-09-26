Crews remove historic Japanese Canadian temple bell from Ontario Place ahead of redevelopment

A bronze bell that is of historical significance to Japanese Canadians was removed from Ontario Place on Monday as part of the province's redevelopment of the site.

The Japanese Canadian Centennial Temple Bell will be relocated until the provincial government finishes its redevelopment of the site and then the bell will be reinstalled at a new location at Ontario Place, according to the Ontario infrastructure ministry.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, advocacy group Ontario Place for All lamented the relocation of the bell.

"A sad day at Ontario Place," the group said in a post.

On Sept. 14, the Ontario government submitted a revised Planning Act application to the city for its Ontario Place redevelopment project, saying it has made changes to its original plans for the site that reflect feedback from the city, Indigenous peoples and community members.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has said city council is expected to vote on the province's revised plans in December once the city planning division staff review the application.

Austria-based Therme Canada has proposed to build an indoor water park and spa on the Ontario Place site.

Andrea Chiappetta, spokesperson for Ontario Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma, said in an email on Monday that Infrastructure Ontario, acting on behalf of the ministry, has found an art conservator who will help to relocate the temple bell.

The province has been working with the Greater Toronto Chapter of the National Association of Japanese Canadians to identify a new location for the bell, she said.

"Between September 25 and October 31, 2023, a temporary fence will be erected around the Temple Bell site during relocation. During this time, temporary signage will be in place informing onsite visitors that conservation work is in progress," she said.

"Once the redevelopment project is complete, the Japanese Canadian Centennial Temple Bell will be reinstalled at a new location at the future Ontario Place site."

Three artworks from government's art collection located at Ontario Place will also be relocated as part of the redevelopment, she said.

Crews are pictured here on Monday after they removed the Japanese Canadian Centennial Temple Bell from Ontario Place. (Grant Linton/CBC)

According to the Greater Toronto Chapter of the National Association of Japanese Canadians, the bell was a gift from its community to the province. The belfry was designed by the late architect Raymond Moriyama, who died on Sept. 1, 2023.

"The temple bell was a gift from Japanese Canadians living in Ontario to the Province in commemoration of the centennial of Japanese settlement in Canada, back in 1977. The provincial government of the day graciously accepted the gift and chose to locate it in the province's premier park, Ontario Place," it says on its website.

"Over 17,000 Japanese Canadians in Ontario helped raised funds to mount the bell and create the belfry."

The chapter added: "The bell was chosen as a fitting gift to the province as its distinct deep and clear sound "Go – on" which translates in Japanese as "gratitude, kindness, goodness and benefit" — which Japanese Canadians experienced from Ontarians and indeed reciprocated.

"Inscribed on the dedication plaque is a haiku by Takeo Nakano: "Kaede no kuni/Nikei shi kagayaku/Hyaku-nen sei" — "[In the land of the Maple Leaf, Japanese Canadians proudly celebrate their centennial]."

Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents Toronto St.-Paul's, took a photo of himself at the site on Friday, drawing attention to the bell. He said the removal of the bell is "pre-empting the city's review."