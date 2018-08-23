Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in brazen drive-by shooting in Toronto's west end

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Toronto man suspected in a brazen daylight shooting in the city's west end.

Shamoi Palmer, 23, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Jermaine George Titus, 32, of Toronto.

Officers were called to the Weston Road and Jane Street area on Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police were called to Jane Street and Weston Road on Wednesday for reports of gunfire. They found Jermaine Titus inside this white Lexus, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died. (CBC)

When officers arrived, they discovered Titus inside a white 2012 Lexus that was stopped in front of a row of houses. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. A single bullet hole had broken through the middle of the driver's side window.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).