Skip to Main Content
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in brazen drive-by shooting in Toronto's west end
New

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in brazen drive-by shooting in Toronto's west end

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Toronto man suspected in a brazen daylight shooting in the city's west end.

Police say shamoi Palmer, 23, is wanted for the murder of Jermaine Titus, 32

CBC News ·
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Shamoi Palmer, 23, of Toronto. Palmer is wanted for the first-degree murder of Jermaine George Titus, 32, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Toronto man suspected in a brazen daylight shooting in the city's west end.

Shamoi Palmer, 23, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Jermaine George Titus, 32, of Toronto.

Officers were called to the Weston Road and Jane Street area on Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police were called to Jane Street and Weston Road on Wednesday for reports of gunfire. They found Jermaine Titus inside this white Lexus, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died. (CBC)

When officers arrived, they discovered Titus inside a white 2012 Lexus that was stopped in front of a row of houses. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. A single bullet hole had broken through the middle of the driver's side window.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say Jermaine George Titus, 32, was found in his car on Wednesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Toronto Police Service)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us