Man dead following shooting near Jane and Finch

A man has died following a shooting near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Just before 1:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Firgrove Crescent and Jane Street.

Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds and officers performed first aid at the scene, but the victim died.

The homicide squad has taken over the investigation, police say.

Police say Firgrove Public School was placed under hold and secure but parents can pick up their children starting at 3:10 p.m. Parents are advised there will be no access to the school from Jane Street.