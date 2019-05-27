Philpott has 'pretty good' shot at federal seat, but it won't be easy, supporters say

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott has a "pretty good" shot at winning a seat in Ontario in the next federal election, but securing enough votes won't be easy, supporters and pundits say.

Philpott announced on Monday she plans to run in the October election as an independent candidate in the riding of Markham-Stouffville, north of Toronto. She is currently an independent MP after being removed from the Liberal Party caucus in the House of Commons in early April.

"I didn't lose my voice. I found my voice," Philpott told a roomful of supporters in a farmer's market in Markham.

Philpott said constituents encouraged her to remain in federal politics, and that staying out of the fray now would have sent the wrong message to young women.

"It's for those young girls that I want to say: Don't ever be afraid to speak the truth. Don't ever be afraid to stand up for what's right," she said. "I need to persevere."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau barred Philpott and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould from running again as Liberals after they resigned from cabinet.

People in riding know Philpott already, supporters say

Philpott's supporters say running as an independent, without the benefit of a political party, will be challenging.

"Yes, it's going to be difficult. It's not going to be easy, but I think we have a pretty good shot," said Stuart Young, the official agent for Philpott's campaign.

"First of all, a lot of people know Jane already, and we didn't come to this position in a way that was to anybody's choosing, I don't think, but let's take advantage of it and see what we can do with it."

Young said voters are frustrated with the highly partisan nature of federal politics and Philpott has made it clear that she wants to pursue good ideas regardless of party affiliations.

"Nobody has a monopoly on good ideas. We may have different points of view on some things, but a surprising amount of commonality on others. I think this is a really good opportunity," Young said.

Young noted that Markham-Stouffville used to be one riding before the 2015 election, then it was split into four ridings. When Philpott began organizing to run, there was no organization to speak of, no volunteers and no money. "We had to start from the ground up," he said.

An organization is clearly in place now, he said.

Leea Nutson, former general secretary for the Markham-Stouffville federal Liberal riding association, said Philpott best represents the values of the riding. Nutson and all but two members of the association's board resigned when Philpott was removed from the Liberal caucus.

Nutson said Philpott was a "star candidate" and is an "incredibly accomplished" woman. If the Liberal party wants to run a candidate in Markham-Stouffville, finding someone of her calibre would likely mean parachuting a candidate into the riding, she said.

"You cannot represent this riding unless you live here," she said.

Philpott will have to explain positions, pundit says

Pundits agree that running as an independent is more difficult than running as a party candidate.

Andrew McDougall, a lecturer in political science at the University of Toronto Scarborough, said Philpott chose the "least surprising" of all of the political options available to her by deciding to run as an independent and will have to campaign without the benefit of brand recognition that comes by being a political party member.

McDougall said she will have her work cut out for her. She will have to explain what her positions are and what she personally would bring as a single MP that a member of a political party would not bring.

The lack of party identification means not having the political "shorthand" to signal to voters who she is and what she stands for, he said.

"This riding has gone for either party in the past. It's an area where it could be quite fluid. Depending on how her campaign goes, I could easily see that riding going for a different choice than Jane Philpott," he said.

"She's now running without a party label. And a lot of voters will make their selection based on the party as much they will on the individual. It will be up to her to explain why they shouldn't necessarily just default to an established party. It's an open question she will be able to do that."

Candidacy keeps SNC-Lavalin scandal alive, prof says

Peggy Nash, a visiting liberal arts professor at Ryerson University who is teaching women's leadership, said Philpott's candidacy poses problems for the federal Liberal party itself. Nash was an NDP MPP for Parkdale-High Park from 2006 to 2008 and 2011 to 2015.

The party will have its own candidate in Markham-Stouffville, plus Philpott, an independent who used to be a Liberal, and the combination could split the vote in an unexpected way, she said. Also, her candidacy "keeps front and centre" the issues raised by the SNC-Lavalin scandal, she added.

Nash said difficulties aside, Philpott has a presence that will aid her in the campaign.

"I congratulate her on her decision, She's very high-profile. She's someone who earned a lot of respect as a member of Parliament and as a minister," she said.

Philpott, who served as health minister, Indigenous-services minister and then president of the Treasury Board, resigned over Trudeau's handling of the controversy surrounding Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Her resignation followed that of Wilson-Raybould.

Wilson-Raybould served as Canada's first Indigenous justice minister before Trudeau shuffled her to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January. She later revealed she thought the decision to move her out of the justice role was motivated by her refusal to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the SNC-Lavalin. She resigned after the shuffle.

Nash said some voters will be glad that Philpott and Wilson-Raybould still want to participate.

"I think there are people who will welcome the fact that they are deciding to continue to present themselves in politics and they want to play a role."